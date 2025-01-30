Anuja OTT Release Date and Platform Details: Watch Priyanka Chopra’s Oscar Nominated Short Film

The Oscar-nominated short film "Anuja" is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix on February 5. This poignant film, produced by Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga, has already created a stir in the global film fraternity with its nomination at the prestigious Academy Awards.

A joint venture between Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, "Anuja" is a film that explores resilience, sisterhood, and hope. The trailer of the movie was recently launched on Netflix India's social media page, and it gives an idea of what the story of the movie "Anuja" is all about. It revolves around the story of a nine-year-old girl named Anuja.

As Anuja faces the challenges of her life, she will have to take on the gravest decision: whether to pursue education or sit in a factory with her sister. This critical choice would define Anuja's life and their sister's future. It becomes a thinking cinema and an emotional experience.

As such, "Anuja" is the only Indian film that has been nominated for an Oscar this year. "Anuja" will be released on 5 February on Netflix in digital format, thus allowing a global audience to experience its impactful storytelling just three weeks before the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, which will be held on 2 March at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

