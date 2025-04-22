TG Inter 2025 Results Out: Check Your Marks Here!

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially released the TS Inter Results 2025 today, April 22, at 12.30 PM. The long-awaited results for both Inter First Year and Inter Second Year have now been made available for students who appeared in the exams.

The results, which were initially expected to be released at noon, were slightly delayed but are now accessible. This marks an important milestone for students who have been eagerly awaiting their performance outcomes. Candidates can check their individual results through the official websites, where they will need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and password for verification.

Students who appeared for the exams can now easily access and download their results by visiting the following official websites:

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

In case of any issues while checking the results or technical difficulties, candidates are advised to visit the official websites for guidance or wait for the portals to stabilize. The Telangana Board has assured that the process for accessing results is simple and efficient.

