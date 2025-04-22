Telangana Intermediate Results 2025: Simple Steps to Download Your Mark Sheet!

Hyderabad: The Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results for both 1st and 2nd Year are just hours away from release. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is set to officially announce the results.

This year’s IPE exams, conducted from March 5 to 25, witnessed participation from over 9 lakh students statewide. In a massive evaluation effort, nearly 60 lakh answer sheets were assessed across 19 centralized centers, reflecting the sheer scale of the examination process.

How to Check TS Inter Results 2025 Online

Students can follow these simple steps to access their results:

Visit: www.sakshieducation.com

Click on the link: “TG Inter Results 2025”

Enter your Hall Ticket Number

Click on Submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Stay tuned for real-time updates and analysis on performance trends, district-wise toppers, and expert opinions after the results are announced.