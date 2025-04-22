Hyderabad Couple Drugged and Robbed of ₹3 Crore, 2 Kg Gold, and Car

In a shocking incident, a couple in Hyderabad were drugged and robbed of 2 kg gold, Rs 3 crore cash and a car. The incident took place at the residence of industrialist Hemraj (63), who lives near the Lingampalli Ammavari temple in Kacheguda.

According to the complaint filed with Kacheguda police, Hemraj and his wife Meena (59) lived along with their son and daughter-in-law. They had recently hired a Nepalese couple to work at their home. At the time of the crime, the couple was alone at home as their son and daughter-in-law had gone on a foreign trip.

Taking advantage of their age and the fact that they were alone, the Nepalese couple allegedly mixed drugs in their dinner on Sunday (April 20). As soon as Hemraj and Meena lost consciousness, the Nepalese workers decamped with 2 kg of gold, Rs 3 crore cash and the luxury car.

When Hemraj did not show up for his morning walk on Monday, his friend went to the house to check on him. After persistent knocking, Hemraj opened the door and realized that he had been drugged. Hemraj and his wife were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

While the industrialist is conscious, his wife continues to be unconscious.

Kacheguda police have booked a case andan investigation is underway. East Zone DCP, Kacheguda SI and other police officers inspected the crime scene. A clues team has been constituted to gather evidence. Additionally, four teams have been formed to launch a manhunt to nab the accused.