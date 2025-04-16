Court Beats Chhaava on Netflix, Sets OTT Record

Court: State Vs A Nobody and Chhaava are the latest films to make a big impact on Netflix’s global Non-English charts. Both movies were released on the platform on April 11, 2025. Court, a Telugu courtroom drama presented by Nani, premiered in multiple languages. On the same day, Vicky Kaushal’s historical action film Chhaava made its OTT debut, first in Hindi and later in Telugu.

Soon after their release, both films began trending globally. Chhaava secured the 4th spot, and Court followed closely at 5th. Interestingly, both had 2.2 million views, but Court reached that number in 5.4 million viewing hours, while Chhaava took 5.9 million hours. This means Court had stronger engagement in a shorter time, performing more efficiently on Netflix.

Audiences have praised both films for their storytelling and performances. Their continued presence in the global top 10 proves their growing popularity across languages and regions.

Court is directed by first-time filmmaker Ram Jagadeesh, and Chhaava is helmed by Lakshman Utekar. As these titles continue to trend, viewers are eagerly waiting for more such powerful content on OTT platforms.