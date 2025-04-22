TS Inter Results 2025: Supplementary Exams from May 22

The Telangana Government Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the TS Inter Results 2025 for both First Year and Second Year students today. The results were declared by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka at the TGBIE headquarters in Hyderabad.

Students can access their marks memos on the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in — by entering their hall ticket number.

This year’s Intermediate Public Exams were held from March 6 to March 25, with a combined total of 9.97 lakh students appearing for both years. The pass percentage stood at 60.01% for First Year and 64.19% for Second Year.

In an important update, TGBIE announced that Advanced Supplementary Exams will begin from May 22, 2025, giving students a chance to improve their scores or clear failed subjects. The board emphasized that the exams will be conducted in a smooth and organized manner.

Students seeking recounting or re-verification can apply within one week from the date of result declaration.

TGBIE assured that the evaluation process this year was conducted with utmost accuracy and zero errors, following a well-structured plan to ensure transparency and fairness.

Students who did not pass are urged not to lose hope and start preparing for the upcoming supplementary exams. The official exam timetable and application details will be released shortly on the TGBIE website.

For more updates, visit: tgbie.cgg.gov.in