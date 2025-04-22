Mad Square OTT Release: Netflix to Stream the Movie from April 25th?

Sithara Entertainments, led by Naga Vamsi, got off to a decent start this year with Daaku Maharaaj. The action movie starring Balakrishna and directed by Bobby Kolli earns giant praise from the audiences, especially for its stylish making in the first half. Despite the movie losing its momentum due to the success of Sankrantiki Vastunnam, Sithara Entertainments has demonstrated its ability to portray Telugu heroes in a unique way.

Their next outing was Mad Square, the sequel to the widely loved M.A.D., directed by Kalyan Shankar. Released amid high expectations, MAD Square impressed audiences massively and ended up being a giant blockbuster. Movies like MAD Square are meant to be enjoyed in the theaters with a bucket of popcorn and a group of friends, and that's how Telugu audiences watched the film.

It emerged as a huge hit for everybody involved, and even distributors were pleased with its result. Owing to the giant success, Naga Vamsi had made the announcement for the last and final part of the franchise, MAD-3. Even though MAD Square might have reached its target audiences with its theatrical release, it has the potential to open a whole new market with its OTT release.

As is the case with every Sithara Entertainment release, MAD Square will also be released on Netflix, and now we have the official announcement for the film's OTT release.

MAD Square OTT: When will it be out on OTT?

Netflix has announced recently that the second part of this hilarious comedy entertainer will land on its platform on April 25th. Fans who missed watching this flick in the theaters can head to Netflix and stream it there. The original MAD had great repeat value as Telugu youth played it non-stop on Netflix, and the OTT giant will be hoping for a similar response from the sequel as well.