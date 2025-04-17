The Royals OTT Release on Netflix on May 9

The Royals, a new royal rom-com starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, will premiere on Netflix on May 9. Set against the backdrop of the grand yet financially troubled Morpur Palace, the series revolves around a royal family that holds prestigious titles but is struggling to stay afloat.

The story introduces Sophia Shekhar, a sharp, no-nonsense CEO who is tasked with fixing the palace's fortunes. Her biggest challenge, however, is the carefree and pampered Prince Aviraaj Singh, the palace’s party-loving heir. The two come from completely different worlds, and sparks fly as they clash while working together to turn the palace’s luck around.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, and written by Neha Veena Sharma, The Royals is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. The show is the creation of Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy.

Alongside Pednekar and Khatter, the series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, and more.