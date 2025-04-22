TS Inter Results 2025: Girls Outshine Boys; Mulugu Leads, Kamareddy Lags in Pass Percentage

​The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially announced the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results for 2025 today, April 22. The results were declared by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Transport & Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at the TSBIE headquarters in Hyderabad.

Telangana TS Inter Results 2025 Highlights:

Overall Pass Percentages:

1st Year: 66.89%

2nd Year: 71.37%​

Gender-wise Performance:

Inter 1st Year:

Girls: 73.8%

Boys: 57.83%

Inter 2nd Year:

Girls: 74.21%

Boys: 57.31%

District-wise Performance in 2nd Year:

Highest Pass Percentage: Mulugu district with 80.12%

Lowest Pass Percentage: Kamareddy district with 54.93%​

Examination Details:

Approximately 9.96 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate examinations this year, with 4.88 lakh in the 1st Year and 5.08 lakh in the 2nd Year. The exams were conducted between March 5 and March 25 across various centers in the state .​

How to Check Results:

Students can access their results through the following steps:

Visit the official website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the link for "TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025" or "TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025"

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit the details to view your scorecard

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference .​

Please note that the online scorecard is provisional. Students are advised to collect their official marksheets and pass certificates from their respective schools in the coming days.

Additional Information:

For any result-related queries, students can contact the TSBIE helpline at 9240205555 .​