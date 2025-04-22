TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Releasing Today - Download TG EAPCET Admit Card
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) will activate the TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket link for the engineering stream today at 2:00 PM, as per the official schedule. Candidates who have registered for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) can download their admit cards from the official website: eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
The admit cards for agriculture and pharmacy streams were already released on April 19, 2025, and are available on the same portal.
Exam Schedule and Shifts
TG EAPCET 2025, conducted by JNTUH on behalf of TSCHE, will be held in two sessions—forenoon (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM) and afternoon (3:00 PM to 6:00 PM).
- Engineering Exam Dates: May 2, 3, and 4, 2025
- Agriculture & Pharmacy Exam Dates: April 30 and May 1, 2025
Candidates should carefully check their hall ticket for their exact exam date, session, and center details.
Hall Ticket Download Steps
Once released at 2 PM today, engineering aspirants can download the hall ticket by following these steps:
- Visit the official website: eapcet.tsche.ac.in
- Click on the link titled “Download TS EAMCET 2025 Hall Ticket – Engineering”
- Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth
- Click on Submit
- View, download, and print the admit card for future use
Exam Pattern and Instructions
The entrance test will include 160 multiple choice questions:
- Mathematics: 80 questions
- Physics: 40 questions
- Chemistry: 40 questions
The duration of the exam is 3 hours. The question paper will be displayed in two language formats on-screen during the computer-based test:
- English and Telugu
- English and Urdu
Important Reminders for Candidates
- Bring a printed copy of the admit card to the exam center
- Double-check the details on the hall ticket for accuracy
- Arrive at the venue at least an hour before the reporting time
- Follow all instructions and guidelines mentioned on the admit card
Stay tuned to the official website for the live link, and ensure to download the admit card as soon as it's made available.