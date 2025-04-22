TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Releasing Today - Download TG EAPCET Admit Card

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) will activate the TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket link for the engineering stream today at 2:00 PM, as per the official schedule. Candidates who have registered for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) can download their admit cards from the official website: eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

The admit cards for agriculture and pharmacy streams were already released on April 19, 2025, and are available on the same portal.

Exam Schedule and Shifts

TG EAPCET 2025, conducted by JNTUH on behalf of TSCHE, will be held in two sessions—forenoon (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM) and afternoon (3:00 PM to 6:00 PM).

Engineering Exam Dates: May 2, 3, and 4, 2025

Agriculture & Pharmacy Exam Dates: April 30 and May 1, 2025

Candidates should carefully check their hall ticket for their exact exam date, session, and center details.

Hall Ticket Download Steps

Once released at 2 PM today, engineering aspirants can download the hall ticket by following these steps:

Visit the official website: eapcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link titled “Download TS EAMCET 2025 Hall Ticket – Engineering”

Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth

Click on Submit

View, download, and print the admit card for future use

Exam Pattern and Instructions

The entrance test will include 160 multiple choice questions:

Mathematics: 80 questions

Physics: 40 questions

Chemistry: 40 questions

The duration of the exam is 3 hours. The question paper will be displayed in two language formats on-screen during the computer-based test:

English and Telugu

English and Urdu

Important Reminders for Candidates

Bring a printed copy of the admit card to the exam center

Double-check the details on the hall ticket for accuracy

Arrive at the venue at least an hour before the reporting time

Follow all instructions and guidelines mentioned on the admit card

Stay tuned to the official website for the live link, and ensure to download the admit card as soon as it's made available.