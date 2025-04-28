CUET UG 2025: Exam Dates, City Slip Release, Here’s Everything You Need to Know!

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from May 8 to June 1, 2025. With the exam just around the corner, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the detailed schedule soon. Once announced, candidates can access the timetable by visiting the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2025: Exam City Intimation Slip Soon

Along with the exam schedule, NTA is also likely to release the Exam City Intimation Slip shortly. Although no official confirmation has been made yet, the city slip typically helps students plan their travel and accommodation in advance.

How to Download CUET UG 2025 Exam City Slip:

Visit the official CUET website - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

Click on the CUET UG 2025 Exam City Slip link on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials and submit.

Your exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

CUET UG 2025: Exam Pattern Overview

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Computer-Based Test (CBT) Languages: Available in 13 Indian languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Available in 13 Indian languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Duration : 60 minutes per paper.

: 60 minutes per paper. Special Provisions: PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) candidates will get an additional 20 minutes for every hour of the exam.

Question Format:

50 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) per paper.

All questions are compulsory.

Marking Scheme:

+5 marks for every correct answer.

-1 mark deducted for each incorrect answer.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the timetable, exam city slip, and admit cards.