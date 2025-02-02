Andhra Pradesh Gets Raw Deal in Budget 2025, Bihar Receives Big Boost!

In her 77-minute budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined several initiatives aimed at boosting Bihar’s economy, including a proposed Makhana (fox nut) processing unit and special benefits for farmers. These announcements were met with enthusiasm from the Treasury benches. Bihar emerged as one of the largest beneficiaries of the Union Budget 2025, with major infrastructure and economic development plans, including a civil aviation push with greenfield airports, a canal project for the Mithilanchal region, and an increase in intake capacity at Patna’s prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

However, the budget's focus on Bihar has sparked controversy, particularly in light of the glaring lack of attention to beleaguered Andhra Pradesh, another key member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). While Bihar, governed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in alliance with the BJP, received significant proposals, Andhra Pradesh was conspicuously left out of Sitharaman's speech. There was no mention of the state’s specific needs, such as infrastructure projects or support for its agrarian economy, which have been longstanding concerns.

This oversight has fueled criticism, with many questioning the fairness and regional balance of the budget allocations. Observers have suggested that the disproportionate attention on Bihar might be politically motivated, given the state’s upcoming elections later this year. In contrast, Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has seen significant progress, despite facing Covid-19 pandemic, severe economic challenges, including a high debt burden from previous Chandrababu government, agricultural distress, and infrastructure gaps.

The budget’s heavy emphasis on Bihar’s development, coupled with Andhra Pradesh's exclusion, has raised concerns about the government’s regional priorities. Critics argue that this unbalanced approach may deepen the sense of neglect felt by states like Andhra Pradesh, which have been seeking more support for their development needs.

While the budget did offer some relief to income taxpayers, broader concerns about the economy remain unresolved. Issues such as stagnant real wages, sluggish private investment, and persistent complications with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system continue to undermine the economic recovery. Many have expressed disappointment that the budget did not address these long-standing economic woes, focusing instead on piecemeal measures that may offer limited relief in the short term.

As the political debate heats up, questions over the fairness of budgetary allocations and the government's commitment to equitable development across all states are likely to dominate discussions in the coming weeks. Beleaguered Andhra Pradesh state got a raw deal in Budget 2025, leaving a big embarassment to key ally Chandrababu Naidu.