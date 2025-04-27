Security forces kill three NSCN (KYA) militants in Arunachal; rescue construction worker

Itanagar, April 27 (IANS) An abducted construction worker was rescued and three militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (KYA faction) were killed on Sunday during a fierce gunbattle between the security forces and the extremists in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said on Sunday night that two construction workers were kidnapped on April 25 from Pangchao areas in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on specific information, troops of the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles launched a joint massive operation in the Pangchao areas on Sunday.

“Wherein the contact was established and in the ensuing firefight, three cadres of NSCN (KYA) group were neutralised,” he said.

Four automatic weapons, ammunition and other war-like materials were also recovered from the areas. One construction worker was rescued in the operation, and a search is underway for the second person.

Meanwhile, the Army and Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Assam Police, earlier apprehended a wanted top cadre of the NSCN-KYA from Assam's Charaideo district.

The NSCN-K-YA has earlier served an extortion notice of Rs 20 lakh to the public sector oil major Oil India Limited (OIL).

The notice was signed by self-styled Major of the NSCN-KYA outfit, Tha Aung and sent to OIL's office in Manabhum, located in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The outfit in its notice sought Rs 20 lakh by December 10, and it has also warned that OIL would be held accountable for any delays.

The OIL has its operational site at the Manabhum reserve forest in eastern Arunachal, and the thickly forested Manabhum reserve forest areas fall under both Changlang and Namsai districts.

The NSCN-K-YA has not signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre.

