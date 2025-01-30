Hyderabad NRI Student Dies in Tragic Road Accident in the USA

Plymouth, Massachusetts: Mohammed Wajid, a 28-year-old NRI from Hyderabad pursuing higher studies in Chicago, lost his life in a tragic road accident in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

According to reports, the accident occurred when Wajid, while driving his car, allegedly missed a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a truck. The impact was severe, leading to his instantaneous death. The incident took place early Wednesday morning (IST), which corresponds to around 7 or 8 PM on Tuesday in the United States.

Wajid was an active member of the Youth Congress in the Khairatabad division and also held a position in the NRI Minority Congress Committee in the USA. His sudden demise has left the political and student communities in deep grief.

Expressing his condolences, Khairatabad District Congress Committee President Rohin Reddy said, "Wajid was a disciplined and energetic young leader. His passion and dedication to the organization will be profoundly missed." He further noted that heavy fog and poor visibility were likely contributing factors to the fatal crash.

Wajid’s family is set to travel to the USA on Thursday to complete the final rites. The tragic incident has left his loved ones and community in mourning.