Who is Shakti Dubey? Meet the IAS Topper of UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024

The Union Public Service Commission has declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) today. Shakti Dubey, from Prayagraj, topped the exam. Shakti has completed her schooling in Prayagraj and graduated from Allahabad University.

Later, Shakti went on to pursue her postgraduate degree in biochemistry from Benaras Hindu University (BHU) back in 2018. Reports from one of her mock interviews indicate that Shakti has been aiming to crack the UPSC Civil Services for the past seven years. She started her preparation in 2018 and has been relentlessly pursuing her goal, aiming for excellence.

As Shakti Dubey emerged first, Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag came 2nd and 3rd, respectively. The UPSC has recommended a total of 1009 candidates for appointments across services like IAS, IPS, IFS, and Central Services Group A and B.

The final appointments of Shakti Dubey and others will be based on vacancy availability and respective service rules. It won't be an underestimation to say that people like Shakti Dubey are a true testament and an inspiration to what hard work and determination can lead to. She has managed to achieve the dream of lakhs of aspirants in this country, and her journey can inspire others to follow in her path as well.

We also learn that Shakti Dubey selected political science and international relations as optional subjects.