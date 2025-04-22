Niram Marum Ulagil OTT Release on Sun NXT on April 25

Niram Marum Ulagil, the emotional Tamil anthology drama that hit theatres on March 7, 2025, is now set to make its OTT debut on Sun NXT from April 25, 2025. The official announcement was made by the streaming platform via a post on X, sharing the film’s poster with the caption, "April 25 mudhal, Ulagam Niram Maarum! Niram Marum Ulagil streaming from April 25 on Sun NXT."

April 25 mudhal, Ulagam Niram Maarum! 🌏❤️



"Niram Marum Ulagil" streaming from April 25 on Sun NXT



[Britto JB, Bharathiraja, Rio Raj, Natty Subramaniam, Sandy Master, Yogi Babu, RJ Vigneshkanth, Rishikanth, Aegan, Kaniha, Vadivukkarasi, Viji Chandrasekhar, Aadukalam Naren, Mime… pic.twitter.com/OtqQPXt5ml — SUN NXT (@sunnxt) April 22, 2025

The film opened to mixed reviews, with many describing it as an “overload of emotions.” Despite the response, the movie drew attention for its unique structure, combining four distinct stories into one cohesive narrative. All the stories revolve around a common theme of extreme parental sacrifice and the complexities of human relationships.

Each of the four tales is set in different locations—Mumbai, Velankanni, Chennai, and Tiruttani—and explores themes like illness, estrangement, emotional trauma, and unexpected connections. The storytelling is done in a generational format, passing life lessons from elders to the younger generation, resonating with real-life social situations.

The stories are interconnected, offering a reminder that people remain deeply linked by emotions and experiences, even when they differ in views or circumstances.

Niram Marum Ulagil stars a large ensemble cast including Bharathiraja, Rio Raj, Natty Subramaniam, Sandy Master, Yogi Babu, RJ Vigneshkanth, Rishikanth, Kaniha, and Vadivukkarasi. The film marks the directorial debut of Britto JB and is jointly produced under Signature Productionz and GS Cinema International. The music has been composed by Dev Prakash Regan.

With its OTT release, the film is set to reach a broader audience, offering a fresh chance to experience its deeply emotional and socially reflective narratives.