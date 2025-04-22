Akshay Mhatre confirms playing a complex character in ‘Shirdi Wale Sai Baba’

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Akshay Mhatre is set to take on a challenging role in the upcoming television show ‘Shirdi Wale Sai Baba.’

Confirming his involvement, Mhatre revealed that he will be portraying a layered and complex character of Vishwanath Shende, a young and fiercely ambitious Tehsildar from the British era. Driven by his ambition to become a Collector, Vishwanath reaches Shirdi on a journey where his sense of duty, personal skepticism, and fate begin to intertwine. As Vishwanath attempts to shake the faith that people have in Sai Baba, he encounters failure at every step, with each setback only solidifying Baba’s divine presence even further.

Speaking about joining the show, Akshay Mhatre told IANS, “I feel truly grateful to be part of a show like Shirdi Wale Sai Baba that connects so deeply with audiences. Vishwanath is a complex character shaped by trauma, loss, and ambition. He’s someone who believes power can heal his wounds, and that makes his journey both intense and emotional. Playing this role has allowed me to explore a wide range of emotions, and I’m looking forward to how viewers will react to his transformation.”

"Shirdi Wale Sai Baba" features Vineet Raina in the role of Sai Baba, bringing the revered spiritual leader to life on screen. Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Vineet reflected on the timeless relevance of Sai Baba's teachings of hope, compassion, and faith in a world full of uncertainty

“Playing Sai Baba has been a deeply humbling experience. The real magic lies in how his presence brings hope and peace. In a time where people are seeking faith and inner strength, Sai Baba’s timeless message of compassion and hope feels more relevant than ever. Shirdi Wale Sai Baba offers powerful insights and divine wisdom,” the 'Choti Sarrdaarni' actor shared.

"Shirdi Wale Sai Baba" premiered on April 21 and airs every Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television. It will also be available for streaming on Sony LIV.

