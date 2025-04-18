Summer Holidays Travel Destinations approved by celebrities

As summer is near, most of us begin to plan our holidays. Why not draw inspiration from Bollywood stars who have already visited some of the world's most exotic and stunning places? From leisure holidays to adventure holidays, these celebrity-endorsed travel destinations provide a combination of luxury, culture, and thrill.

Maldives - A Relaxing Getaway

Karan Johar's Maldives holiday is a perfect idea for those who enjoy unwinding in style. The Maldives has classic white-sand beaches, overwater villas, and breathtaking underwater experiences. Local islands can be visited for the cultural experience too. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are some of the other celebrities who have also been seen in the Maldives.

Bali - A Scenic Holiday Spot

Triptii Dimri's Bali vacation is a perfect example of how to relax in a stunning location. Bali has a combination of beaches, culture, cuisine, nature, and relaxation and hence is ideal for a summer holiday. Relax in the beautiful landscapes, relish the cuisine, and experience the culture of Bali. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone too have been spotted visiting Bali.

Switzerland - A Perfect Combination of Nature and Comfort

Sara Ali Khan is on a vacation in Switzerland with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Switzerland is a paradise for nature lovers, culture enthusiasts, and those who crave world-class comfort. The snow-clad Alps, crystal lakes, and quaint villages provide stunning views and peaceful moments.

Sri Lanka - A Rich Blend of Nature, Culture, and Adventure

Neha Sharma's action-packed holiday in Sri Lanka is a perfect inspiration for those who are fond of adventurous activities. Sri Lanka has an excellent mix of nature, culture, and adventure, ranging from golden beaches and dense rainforests to old temples and foggy tea gardens.

Seychelles - A Tropical Paradise

Ananya Panday discovered Seychelles this January, and it is not difficult to understand why. Seychelles is a tropical haven with lively coral reefs, dense rainforests, and remote beaches such as Anse Lazio. Whether you're snorkelling, trekking, or just taking it easy, Seychelles has an experience that will stay with you forever.

Japan - A Land of Contrasts

Soha Ali Khan recently went to Japan along with her daughter and husband Kunal Khemu. Japan is a destination where tradition and modernity blend to provide a peculiar mix of cultural experiences. It has something to suit every interest, ranging from natural hot springs with mountain landscapes to robot cafes that are highly futuristic.

Kerala - A Summer Haven in India

Janhvi Kapoor's Kerala vacation is a wonderful idea for those who want to spend their summer in India. Kerala has something to experience for everyone, ranging from spice plantations in Thekkady to living in houseboats in Alleppey and wildlife adventure in Periyar Sanctuary.

Portofino, Italy - A Luxurious Getaway

All thanks to the pre-wedding festivities by Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Portofino, Italy, was abuzz with Bollywood stars this summer. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor were also seen taking pleasure in the live performance of legendary singer Andrea Bocelli in Portofino's beautiful harbor.

Serengeti National Park, Tanzania - A Wildlife Adventure

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spent their family holiday in Serengeti National Park, Tanzania, where they undertook jeep safaris and saw deer and other animals. It is a World Heritage Site founded in 1940 and has a large lion and leopard population.

Udaipur, India - A Royal Retreat

Udaipur, India, is also a popular destination that has been preferred by Bollywood celebrities. The city's gorgeous lakes, palaces, and gardens provide a utopian location for a relaxing vacation. You can reside in high-end hotels such as the Oberoi Udaivilas or the Leela Palace Udaipur.

Bucharest, Romania - A Cultural Experience

Farhan Akhtar shared a picture of himself strolling arm-in-arm with Shibani Dandekar and Amrita Arora in Bucharest, the capital and largest city of Romania. Dubbed Little Paris, Bucharest boasts a rich cultural life, with several museums, theatres, and art galleries.

Los Angeles, California - A City of Angels

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his actor niece Sharmin Sehgal spent a while in Los Angeles for a special screening of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar at the historic Egyptian Theatre, a Hollywood landmark. Los Angeles is much beloved for its Mediterranean climate, Hollywood movie industry, diverse neighbourhoods, and beaches.

Other Celebrity-Approved Destinations

Goa: A favorite haunt of Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Goa has stunning beaches, nightlife.

Dubai: A favourite among celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Dubai offers luxurious experiences, from gold shopping to desert safaris and world-class hotels.

New York: A city that never sleeps, New York is a popular destination for celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. From iconic landmarks to world-class restaurants and shopping, New York has something for everyone.

Bora Bora: Celebrities such as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have visited this tropical heaven, which has overwater bungalows, beautiful beaches, and clear waters.

Thailand: Celebrities such as Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor visit Thailand, which has great food, lovely beaches, and a lively culture.

No matter what you're in the mood for - adventure, relaxation, or culture - these celebrity-recommended spots have it all. So, put your bags on and get ready for the vacation of a lifetime!

These places will give you an experience to remember, be it relaxation, adventure, or culture. With their breathtaking landscapes, wonderful history, and beautiful cultures, these destinations will surely leave an indelible mark.

