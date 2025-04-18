Dear Uma Movie Review: A Film with a Stirring Message

Uma (Sumaya Reddy) arrives in the city from her village with the noble ambition of becoming a life-saving doctor. She joins Ayush Medical College to pursue her dream. Meanwhile, Dev (Prithvi Ambar) aspires to become a rock star, but a heartbreak sends him into a downward spiral of alcoholism and self-destruction. Frustrated by his son’s reckless behavior, Dev’s father throws him out of the house.

Dev’s life takes a sudden turn when he is injured while trying to save a girl. He is rushed to the same Ayush Hospital where Uma is training as a medical intern. Incidentally, Dev’s older brother Surya (Kamal Kamaraju) works at the hospital as the administrator. After recovering, Dev begins working at an art gallery. During this period, he meets Uma again, and a friendship blossoms. However, as they grow closer, Dev uncovers a painful truth about Uma’s life. What is this revelation? What has happened to Uma? And how far will Dev go to help her? These questions drive the emotional core of the story.

Sumaya Reddy delivers a sincere and compelling performance as Uma. Wearing multiple hats—actor, writer, and producer—she handles each responsibility with conviction. She succeeds in crafting a heartfelt narrative that raises awareness, evokes empathy, and leaves a lasting impact. Her emotional depth and screen presence are notable. Prithvi Ambar brings honesty to his role, showcasing a range of emotions effectively. Kamal Kamaraju is dependable as always, and Ajay Ghosh leaves a strong impression. Performances by Faima, Lobo, Saptagiri, and Bhadram are adequate in their supporting roles.

Dear Uma shines in the way it holds up a mirror to the realities of the medical profession. The injustices depicted are thought-provoking and unsettling. Director Sai Rajesh deserves credit for handling the subject with sensitivity and realism. The film’s relevance to current times is one of its strongest aspects. Radhan’s music heightens the film’s emotional beats, while Raj Thota’s cinematography adds a grounded, immersive feel to the entire narrative. Sumaya Reddy’s debut production under the Sum Chitra Arts banner is a commendable success.

The screenplay is tight and emotionally engaging, especially during the interval and climax, both of which deliver powerful, unexpected moments. The final song encapsulates the core message of the film beautifully. Dear Uma is the kind of film that lingers in your mind and makes you think long after the credits roll. To sum up, Dear Uma isn’t just a film—it’s a meaningful experience that deserves to be seen.

Rating: 3/5