Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi Movie Review and Rating: Bland, Boring, and Dated!

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi team up for a powerful mother-son drama woven with action. Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi hits the screens today. The film’s pre-release event, graced by NTR, drew significant attention. With success eluding Kalyan Ram for quite some time, the big question is: Can he bounce back to form after Pataas? Let’s find out.

What is it About?

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi attempts to tell a story rooted in emotion and action, but ends up recycling a worn-out template. The plot follows Arjun, the son of a stern and principled police officer, Vyjayanthi. She dreams of him becoming a respected IPS officer. But instead of walking the path of the law, Arjun gets entangled with the mafia, turns into a vigilante, and eventually rises to become a don in Vizag—ironically under the guise of doing good for society.

While the core conflict between mother and son had potential for strong drama, it's buried under an avalanche of clichés, formulaic mass elements, and outdated storytelling.

Analysis:

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi starts off on a reasonably engaging note, but that promise fizzles out quickly. The film's biggest flaw is its dated and unimaginative narrative. After a few generic action blocks, the film derails into a predictable mess, relying heavily on tropes that have been overused in Telugu cinema for years.

The emotional core, which should’ve been the heart of the film, is barely explored beyond surface-level dialogue. Instead, the second half is packed with loud action, weak justifications, and a complete lack of narrative freshness. Every turn feels telegraphed, and the plot unfolds exactly as expected—with no surprises, no nuance, and little to hold on to.

The climax, hyped as a major high point, barely registers. There's a half-hearted twist, but it’s not enough to redeem the film. The music, too, is forgettable, with not a single track standing out. Even Ajaneesh Loknath’s background score feels routine, offering nothing new to elevate the emotional or heroic beats.

Performances:

Kalyan Ram does his best to inject life into a flat character but is ultimately held back by weak writing. Vijayashanti, despite her commanding presence, is underutilized and reduced to delivering repetitive emotional lines. Saiee Manjrekar is barely present, and her character adds nothing to the story. Sohail Khan, as the villain, is poorly written and lacks menace or depth. Srikanth is decent as the commissioner but doesn’t get enough impactful moments. Most supporting characters come and go without purpose.

Major Negatives:

Outdated storytelling with zero novelty

Excessive and repetitive action sequences

Weak emotional connect despite a strong premise

Bland villain and underwhelming antagonism

Poor songs and an average background score

Underdeveloped characters and rushed scenes

Positives:

Climax

Verdict:

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is a missed opportunity. What could have been a gripping emotional action drama ends up as just another generic mass film lost in the crowd. The film relies too much on overused formulas and fails to offer anything fresh for today’s audience. Unless you're a die-hard fan of Kalyan Ram or nostalgic about old-school action flicks, this film can be easily skipped.

Rating: 1.5/5