April 18, UP, MP, Bihar Holiday declared for Good Friday

Good Friday, falling on April 18, 2025, is a great day in the Christian faith when the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is observed. In India, a country with immense cultural and religious diversity, Good Friday is declared a public holiday in many states.

States Observing Good Friday as a Public Holiday

Uttar Pradesh: The Education Department of Uttar Pradesh has announced April 18, 2025, as a holiday for all government schools, and most private schools are likely to follow suit.

Bihar: Good Friday is an important day for prayer and contemplation in Bihar. All state government offices, schools, and colleges will remain shut on April 18.

Uttarakhand: All government offices and schools will remain shut on Good Friday.

Madhya Pradesh: Good Friday is a state holiday.

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh: April 18 is a public holiday in both government workplaces and schools.

Impact on Daily Life

Liquor Shops: Liquor shops in Delhi will be closed on April 18, 2025, as a mark of respect for Good Friday, according to the notice issued by the Delhi government.

Government Offices and Institutions: Government offices, educational institutions, and colleges will remain shut in states where Good Friday is a public holiday.

Good Friday is a day of reflection, prayer, and celebration for Christians all over India. The diversity of the country's culture and traditions is evident in the manner in which different states celebrate this important day. While India celebrates Good Friday, it serves as a reminder of the nation's dedication to religious tolerance and diversity.

