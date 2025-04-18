Summer Holidays 2025: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Holidays from April 24

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state governments have declared the summer holidays calendar for schools in both states. As per the declaration, all government, private, aided, unaided, corporate, and gurukul schools in both states will be closed for summer holidays from April 24 to June 11, 2025. The schools will resume on June 12, 2025.

Details of the Summer Holidays

Summer vacations will extend for 46 days to give students much-needed relief from the sweltering heat. The Telangana government has directed schools to finish the Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) process by April 20 and upload marks. Progress cards will be downloadable online on April 21, and a mega parent-teacher meeting will be conducted on April 23 to hand over progress cards to students.

Advantages of Summer Holidays

The summer holidays not only bring relief from the scorching heat but also an opportunity for the students to unwind, indulge in creative activities, and spend time with their families. Parents may use this time to impart essential life skills to their children, including:

Plant care and gardening

Preparation of simple dishes

Bird watching and conservation

Handicrafts and creative activities

Travelling to zoos, museums, and other educational attractions

Spend time with family members and consolidate familial relationships

Significance of Parental Guidance

Parents have a major influence during the summer vacations. Through guidance and support, parents can assist their children in:

Acquiring new abilities and interests

Gaining confidence and self-esteem

Learning good lessons of life

Preventing their children from getting harmed or falling ill in the scorching heat of summers

Conclusion

The summer vacation schedule released by the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state governments gives the students a hard-earned holiday from their schooling routine. Making the most out of this period, students can revive themselves, develop new skills, and spend good time with family. Parents also have an important role to contribute in making the holiday a worthy and memorable event for their wards.

