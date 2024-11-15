YSRCP condemns Chandrababu's injustice towards Rayalaseema

Kadapa/Anantapur/Kurnool, Nov 15: YSRCP leaders from Rayalaseema have strongly criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his decision to shift the Lokayukta and Human Rights Commission offices from Kurnool to Amaravati. They expressed anger over the move, emphasizing that it disregards the sentiments of the Rayalaseema people. The leaders urged all political parties to unite against this injustice and protect the region’s interests.

Speaking to the media at Kadapa, YSRCP district president P. Ravindranath Reddy highlighted the long-standing neglect faced by Rayalaseema, pointing out that even the recommendations of the Sribagh Pact, which suggested setting up the High Court in the region, were ignored. He praised former Chief Ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing projects beneficial to Rayalaseema, including establishing the Wakf Tribunal, CBI Court, and Human Rights Commission in Kurnool. Ravindranath Reddy condemned Chandrababu for shifting the MSME Technology Center and other projects meant for the region to Amaravati and urged all leaders, including Pawan Kalyan, to speak up against this injustice.

Speaking at a separate press conference in Anantapur, Former MLA Y Visweswara Reddy described Chandrababu as a betrayer of Rayalaseema and said his actions are detrimental to the state’s balanced development. He criticized the move to centralize development in Amaravati, warning that it would lead to regional disparities, as highlighted by the Srikrishna and Sivaramakrishnan Committees. Reddy called on Chandrababu to rethink his approach and respect the decentralization initiatives introduced by Y S Jagan, such as declaring Kurnool as the judicial capital and allocating funds for the second Law University in the region.

Kurnool Mayor B Y Ramaiah slammed Chandrababu for completely neglecting the development of Rayalaseema. He praised Y S Jagan for taking steps to make Kurnool the judicial capital. He expressed frustration at the silence of opposition leaders from TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena on the issue and vowed to oppose Chandrababu’s actions through protests and even hunger strikes if necessary. He emphasized that Rayalaseema residents are not weak and will not tolerate such injustice, asserting that only Jagan’s leadership can ensure the region’s progress.