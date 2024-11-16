November 28, Thanksgiving Day: Holiday or Not?

As the United States awaits Thanksgiving Day 2024, Thanksgiving Day this year falls on November 28, which is the fourth Thursday of the month. After this frenzy, which preceded the US election 2024 and directly after it, Americans came up to give thanks, celebrate, and spend their spare time with other family members.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a part of the holiday celebration that nobody wants to miss. For Dan + Shay, 2024 will be an unforgettable performance as they take the stage and perform for reality TV personality Ariana Madix, Broadway sensation Idina Menzel, hip-hop artist T-Pain, members of the WNBA champion team New York Liberty, and country music fans.

This colourful parade is one of the most cherished family traditions, with gigantic balloons, elaborate floats, and electrifying performances galore. As Americans gather around their television screens or take part in the parade itself, they'll be treated to the most unmissable display of music, entertainment, and holiday cheer.

Thanksgiving Day 2024 is going to be held like no other celebration in which people will assemble to give thanks and start the holiday season with excitement. It's going to be one of the greatest Thanksgiving to have occurred throughout the history of man, and the cultural importance will stir up the celebration into real fun.

