April 2025 Holidays Calendar in US: Easter, Passover to Tax Day and Earth Day
April is bursting with celebrations, from Easter and Passover to Tax Day and Earth Day. While it doesn’t feature any federal holidays, the month is rich with religious observances, unique national days, and awareness events. Whether you're following Holy Week, planning for spring break, or marking National Pet Day, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Religious Observances in April 2025
April is a significant month for many faiths, with key religious holidays including:
Passover – April 12–20
Lazarus Saturday – April 12
Palm Sunday – April 13
Vaisakhi – April 14
Holy Thursday (Maundy Thursday) – April 17
Good Friday – April 18
Holy Saturday – April 19
Easter Sunday – April 20
Ridván (Baha’i Festival) – Begins April 21 (ends May 2)
Easter and Passover are widely celebrated, while Holy Week (April 13–20) is especially significant for Christians.
Notable National Events in April
While April doesn’t include federal holidays, it does have major national observances:
April Fools’ Day – April 1
Autism Awareness Day – April 2
Tax Day – April 15
Earth Day – April 22
Arbor Day – April 25
From the importance of Tax Day to environmental awareness days like Earth Day and Arbor Day, April is a mix of responsibility and reflection.
Quirky & Fun Celebrations in April
Love offbeat holidays? April is full of them!
National Walking Day – April 2
National Burrito Day – April 3
National Unicorn Day – April 9
National Siblings Day – April 10
National Pet Day – April 11
National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day – April 12
National Laundry Day – April 15
National Lookalike Day – April 20
National Pretzel Day – April 26
Global Pay It Forward Day – April 28
What are the major holidays in April 2025?
The biggest celebrations include Easter (April 20), Passover (April 12–20), and Earth Day (April 22)
Does April Have Any Federal Holidays?
No, April doesn’t feature any federal holidays. The next official day off in the U.S. is Memorial Day on May 26, 2025. So, while you won’t get a long weekend this month, there are still plenty of reasons to mark your calendar!