April 2025 Holidays Calendar in US: Easter, Passover to Tax Day and Earth Day

April is bursting with celebrations, from Easter and Passover to Tax Day and Earth Day. While it doesn’t feature any federal holidays, the month is rich with religious observances, unique national days, and awareness events. Whether you're following Holy Week, planning for spring break, or marking National Pet Day, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Religious Observances in April 2025

April is a significant month for many faiths, with key religious holidays including:

Passover – April 12–20

Lazarus Saturday – April 12

Palm Sunday – April 13

Vaisakhi – April 14

Holy Thursday (Maundy Thursday) – April 17

Good Friday – April 18

Holy Saturday – April 19

Easter Sunday – April 20

Ridván (Baha’i Festival) – Begins April 21 (ends May 2)

Easter and Passover are widely celebrated, while Holy Week (April 13–20) is especially significant for Christians.

Notable National Events in April

While April doesn’t include federal holidays, it does have major national observances:

April Fools’ Day – April 1

Autism Awareness Day – April 2

Tax Day – April 15

Earth Day – April 22

Arbor Day – April 25

From the importance of Tax Day to environmental awareness days like Earth Day and Arbor Day, April is a mix of responsibility and reflection.

Quirky & Fun Celebrations in April

Love offbeat holidays? April is full of them!

National Walking Day – April 2

National Burrito Day – April 3

National Unicorn Day – April 9

National Siblings Day – April 10

National Pet Day – April 11

National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day – April 12

National Laundry Day – April 15

National Lookalike Day – April 20

National Pretzel Day – April 26

Global Pay It Forward Day – April 28

What are the major holidays in April 2025?

The biggest celebrations include Easter (April 20), Passover (April 12–20), and Earth Day (April 22)

Does April Have Any Federal Holidays?

No, April doesn’t feature any federal holidays. The next official day off in the U.S. is Memorial Day on May 26, 2025. So, while you won’t get a long weekend this month, there are still plenty of reasons to mark your calendar!