Why Ashok Pandit believes the ‘entire nation will react strongly’ to Fawad Khan working in Bollywood

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashok Pandit, the President of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association, has shared his thoughts on Fawad Khan's comeback in Bollywood, suggesting that the "entire nation will react strongly" to the actor's involvement in the industry.

Known for his outspoken views, Pandit raised strong objections to the ongoing inclusion of Fawad in Bollywood projects, despite the official ban on Pakistani actors working in Indian films. Ashok believes the decision to approach Fawad Khan reflects "insensitivity towards our national interests," emphasizing the disregard for the gravity of the political situation between India and Pakistan.

He told IANS, “It’s a matter of insensitivity towards our national interests. This decision reflects a disregard for the gravity of the situation. Some individuals believe they are above such matters, as if these issues don’t affect them. Many argue that art transcends national boundaries, but I challenge that notion. Let me ask you this—out of all the attacks on our country, where have we seen any Pakistani artist or public figure condemn these acts? Not a single one has publicly denounced the brutal attacks carried out against our soldiers, innocent civilians, or our country.”

“If you believe you are above national sentiment, then it’s essential that there be consequences. And I assure you, the entire nation will react to this film. I am confident that there will be widespread protests, with people taking to the streets to express their disapproval,” he added.

The President of IFTDA went on to add, “Following the Pulwama attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, along with major producer organizations like IMPA and WIFPA, united to issue an appeal. We clearly stated that no one should engage with or entertain Pakistani artists or technicians in any of their projects. Everyone was extremely serious about this directive.”

“We are deeply shocked by the situation and have taken this matter with the utmost seriousness. The Federation will soon convene a meeting to decide the appropriate course of action. We are deeply hurt, and the issue has been elevated to the highest levels within the Federation and its associated organizations.”

Speaking about the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) decision to prevent the film from being released in Maharashtra, Ashok Pandit stated that the public will express their discontent, whether through political parties or ordinary citizens.

“Personally, I do not support the release of this film. I am disappointed with the arrogance displayed by the producer, the film’s team, and the lead actress, Vani Kapoor, for agreeing to work alongside a Pakistani actor. The fault lies with us for not being firm. Pakistan views India as a source of financial gain, exploiting our market while showing no empathy for the tragedies their country has caused here,” Pandit further mentioned.

Recently, it was announced that Fawad Khan is making his Bollywood return with the upcoming film “Abir Gulaal,” starring alongside Vaani Kapoor. The film will be directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, known for her heartfelt storytelling in “Chalti Rahe Zindagi.”

Just hours after the film's teaser was released on Tuesday, it has encountered controversy. Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) voiced its opposition to the film’s release in Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.