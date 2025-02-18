Presidents Day February 17 Holiday in US: What’s Open and Closed

February 17 marks Presidents' Day in the United States, officially called Washington's Birthday. The day honors George Washington, the first president of the U.S., but it has also come to recognize other presidents, like Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is on February 12. While 24 states celebrate it as Presidents' Day, others stick to Washington's Birthday or combine both names.

On this federal holiday, many government offices, schools, and banks are closed, but private businesses and public transportation usually continue as normal.

What's Closed:

Stock markets: Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange

Banks: Most branches (except TD Bank)

Government offices: Nonessential federal, state, and local offices (DMVs, city halls, courthouses, libraries)

The United States Postal Service

US bond markets

What's Open:

Retailers: Walmart, Target, Kroger, Costco, and most big-box stores

TD Bank branches

UPS and FedEx (FedEx with limited services)

Shopping malls, supermarkets, and restaurants

A Brief History of Presidents' Day

Presidents' Day has roots back in 1796, when Americans first celebrated George Washington's birthday on February 22. In 1879, Congress made February 22 a federal holiday. Originally, the holiday was observed on Washington's actual birthday, but in 1968, Congress moved it to the third Monday of February. This change gave federal employees a long weekend and helped reduce absenteeism at work. Over time, the holiday started honoring all U.S. presidents, including Lincoln. Today, Presidents' Day is a time to remember Washington, Lincoln, and every president who has led the country.