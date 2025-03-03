Rashmika Mandanna Warned by Karnataka MLA - Kannada Film Festival

Karnataka Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga has sparked controversy with his remarks against actress Rashmika Mandanna, accusing her of disrespecting the Kannada film industry by allegedly refusing to attend the Bengaluru International Film Festival.

Ganiga, who represents the Mandya constituency, questioned whether the actress should be “taught a lesson” for disregarding the industry where she began her career. Rashmika made her acting debut in the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party alongside Rakshit Shetty.

Addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha on Monday, Ganiga claimed that Rashmika was invited multiple times to the festival but declined, allegedly stating that she had no time to visit Karnataka.

“She said, ‘I have my house in Hyderabad, I don’t know where Karnataka is, and I don’t have time. I can’t come.’ One of our legislator friends visited her house 10–12 times to invite her, but she refused and even disregarded Kannada, despite growing up in the industry here. Shouldn’t we teach them a lesson?” he said.

The MLA accused Rashmika of ignoring the Kannada language and film industry, despite building her career in Karnataka. He further suggested that there should be repercussions for such behavior.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly opposed Ganiga’s remarks. Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemned the statement, calling Ganiga a “pompous overblown Karnataka MLA.” He asserted that every citizen, including actors, has the right to make their own choices regarding public appearances and participation in events.

The controversy has sparked a debate on whether actors owe loyalty to the industries that launched their careers or if they are free to navigate their careers as they see fit.