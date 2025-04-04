7 Gazetted Holidays in April in Punjab: Check the Official List

April 2025 will be a month of enjoyment and celebrations, with 7 government-declared holidays. In addition to these holidays, four Sundays in April will be taken as holidays. Several educational institutions and government departments will also remain shut on Saturdays.

Gazetted Holidays in April 2025

The government has declared the following gazetted holidays in April 2025:

Ram Navami: Sunday, April 6, 2025 - One of the important festivals in the Hindu calendar, Ram Navami is the celebration of the birthday of Lord Rama.

Sri Guru Nava Das Ji Jayanti: Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - This holiday is the birthday of Sri Guru Nava Das Ji, a famous spiritual leader.

Mahavir Jayanti: Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Mahavir Jayanti commemorates the birthday of Lord Mahavira, the creator of Jainism.

Baisakhi: Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Baisakhi is a festival of importance for Sikhs, celebrating the start of the new year.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Birthday: Monday, April 14, 2025 - This public holiday marks the birthday of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a well-known social reformer and the father of the Indian Constitution.

Good Friday: Friday, April 18, 2025 - An important Christian holiday, Good Friday is the day Jesus Christ was crucified.

Lord Parashuram's Birth Anniversary: Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - This is a holiday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Parashuram, a saintly personality in Hindu mythology.

Other Holidays in April 2025

Apart from gazetted holidays, 4 Sundays in April will be observed as holidays too. Educational institutions and government offices will also be closed on Saturdays.

The holidays in April 2025 are expected to have a significant impact on daily life. Banks, government offices, and educational institutions will remain closed on the gazetted holidays, and many private sector organizations may also observe these holidays.

The holidays are also likely to impact transport services, with most buses and trains running on shortened timetables. Emergency services like hospitals and police stations will continue to be open during the holidays.

April 2025 will be a month of celebration and leisure, with 7 gazetted holidays and 4 Sundays falling on holidays. Although the holidays will create some inconvenience to daily life, they also offer people a chance to relax, recharge, and spend time with their families.