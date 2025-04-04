April 7 to 10 Rain alert for Uttar Pradesh; No Holidays announced!

A rain warning has been issued for Uttar Pradesh from April 7 to 10, much to the relief of people from the sweltering heat wave that has been tightening its grip in the state. The Indian Meteorological Department says a fresh western disturbance is going to shower light to moderate rain over several districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj.

The upcoming weather shift is likely to herald a much-needed decrease in temperature, relief for the residents of Uttar Pradesh who have been sweltering under the scorching heat. The showers that arrive with thunder and lightning should be a blessing in disguise for farmers in the state whose summer crops have been dry and shrivelling under the harsh sun. Though the rain can be a relief from the scorching summer heat, there will be no holidays due to rain. So, the government is to announce the Summer Holidays for schools.

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate showers in some districts. The rain will be a blessing for the agricultural sector of the state as it will give the crop much-needed moisture. Farmers have been cautioned, nonetheless, to stay alert and take the required precautions to safeguard their crops from possible hailstorms.

As the rain intensifies, residents are also requested to be careful and avoid electric poles and trees during stormy conditions. Drivers are also warned to drive carefully since the roads might be slippery during the rain.

The coming rain has filled the residents of Uttar Pradesh with hope and relief after weeks of struggling against the heat wave. With the darkening skies and the onset of the rain, the residents of the state can now look forward to a refreshing and pleasant stretch of weather.

Also read: Hyderabad Rains: Charminar Hit by Rainstorm Plaster Falls from Minaret.