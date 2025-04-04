Hyderabad Rains: Charminar Hit by Rainstorm Plaster Falls from Minaret

Hyderabad's Charminar saw a scare on Thursday when a piece of lime plaster fell from one of its minarets, causing panic among tourists. The incident occurred during a sudden rainstorm, but fortunately, no one was injured as the plaster landed on a sheet covering the Bhagyalakshmi temple below.

Though no injuries were reported, the event raised concerns about the safety of visitors and passersby. Authorities quickly arrived at the scene to inspect the situation and ensure there were no further risks.

Experts confirmed that the monument’s structure was not damaged. Sajjad Shahid, a heritage conservationist, explained that the falling plaster was a cosmetic issue and did not affect the monument's safety. This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In 2019, a similar event took place when a large piece of plaster detached due to the aging material, heavy rains, and pollution.

In 2001, another chunk of plaster fell, leading the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to repair it with brick jelly lime. In 2021, ASI also fixed peeling plaster on the ceiling.

These repeated incidents highlight the ongoing challenges in maintaining the 434-year-old monument. While the damage has always been limited to the plaster, authorities continue to monitor and maintain Charminar to ensure the safety of visitors.