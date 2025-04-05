April 8 to 10 Rain alert in these states!

As April dawns, India is preparing for a shift in weather conditions. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains, gusty winds, and hail in many regions of the country between April 8 and 10.

The Western Himalayas are likely to receive rain and snow due to the effects of the Western Disturbance on April 8. The region is likely to experience light to moderate rain on April 9 and 10.

In South India, heavy rain is forecast over Kerala and Mahe on April 8, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will also experience isolated heavy rain. Coastal and south interior Karnataka might also get isolated heavy rain, and the scenario might persist on April 9 and 10.

The Northeastern Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya states can see heavy rain at scattered places on April 8, with thunderstorms forecast in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. The area can still receive rain on April 9 and 10, making farmers and residents remain a high alert.

Eastern India, encompassing Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim, can have scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph on April 8. Hailstorms will also occur in Jharkhand and Assam-Meghalaya, with the condition expected to prevail on April 9 and 10 as well.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands will also get heavy rain between April 8 and 10, which will impact marine operations. Fishermen and sailors have been warned to take precautions during this time.

Even though there is a forecast for heavy rain, no holiday will be announced in the affected areas. People are requested to remain indoors and not go out unless necessary.

