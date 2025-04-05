Stand-Up India scheme sanctions record Rs 61,020 crore worth loans: Centre

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The Stand-Up India scheme has shown remarkable growth over the years, with the total loan amount sanctioned rising from Rs. 16,085.07 crore on March 31, 2019 to an impressive Rs 61,020.41 crore by March 17, 2025, the government has informed.

This reflects a substantial increase, highlighting the scheme’s expanding impact in empowering entrepreneurs across the country.

SC accounts grew from 9,399 to 46,248 with loan amounts rising from Rs 1,826.21 crore to Rs. 9,747.11 crore in the period.

ST accounts increased from 2,841 to 15,228 with sanctioned loans jumping from Rs. 574.65 crore to Rs. 3,244.07 crore.

“From 2018 to 2024, women entrepreneurs saw growth from 55,644 to 1,90,844 accounts, with sanctioned amounts rising from Rs. 12,452.37 crore to Rs. 43,984.10 crore,” said the Ministry of Finance.

The Stand-Up India scheme has been a transformative initiative, empowering SC, ST, and women entrepreneurs to turn their business ideas into reality.

“With significant achievements in loan sanctions and disbursements, it continues to foster inclusive growth. This scheme is not just about loans; it’s about creating opportunities, inspiring change, and turning aspirations into achievements,” the ministry noted.

The scheme reflected significant financial empowerment for the SC, ST communities and women entrepreneurs (from March 2018 to March 2024).

Since its launch on April 5, 2016, the Stand-Up India scheme has been on a mission to empower SC, ST and women entrepreneurs.

It aimed to break barriers by providing bank loans to help them start new businesses. Over the past 7 years, the scheme has not just funded businesses, it has nurtured dreams, created livelihoods, and driven inclusive growth across India, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The Stand-Up India scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to at least one Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) borrower and at least one woman borrower per bank branch for setting up a greenfield enterprise.

This enterprise may be in manufacturing, services, agri-allied activities or the trading sector. In case of non-individual enterprises at least 51 per cent of the shareholding and controlling stake should be held by either an SC/ST or woman entrepreneur.

—IANS

na/

