Eminem becomes grandfather as daughter Hailie welcomes first child

Los Angeles, April 5 (IANS) The Grammy award-winning rapper Eminem has progressed to a new stage as he has become a grandfather. His daughter Hailie Jade Scott, 29, and her husband Evan McClintock have welcomed their first baby, son Elliot Marshall McClintock, sharing the exciting news on Instagram.

Scott posted the first photo of her baby boy, who wore a light blue hooded sweater, reports 'People' magazine.

The little boy was posed in front of a sign that read, "Elliot Marshall McClintock 03.14.25", revealing that Scott named her little boy's middle name after her dad, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

"happy due date//3 weeks earthside little (sic)", Scott sweetly wrote in her caption.

As per 'People', during the last episode of the 'Just a Little Shady' podcast before giving birth to her bundle of joy, the newly minted mom opened up about her excitement to finally welcome her baby boy with her husband, joking that her son is her “dream podcast guest” on the show.

“It’s so weird to think about… I can't even wrap my head around it”, Scott said. “I have to meet this human that I've created. What's he gonna look like? What's he gonna ... what's his personality gonna be (like)? It’s strange but super exciting”.

While she mostly kept her pregnancy under wraps, she and her husband shared a few glimpses of their life as expectant parents, including a glimpse into the baby's nursery in October 2024. At the time, they revealed they were expecting a baby boy on an episode of Just a Little Shady back in November, which she named as her “favorite episode” from the past season.

During the podcast, Scott held up a balloon and announced the baby's sex as she popped it to reveal blue confetti. "When we found out, Evan was like, 'They're going to hunt with me'", Scott said after the reveal. "'They're going to go golfing with me. I've got a little buddy'".

The 'Houdini' rapper has also shared that he's excited to become a grandpa. In October 2024, Eminem released a touching music video for his song 'Temporary', which featured dozens of old home videos of his daughter. Towards the end of the video, the proud dad shared a video of his daughter revealing to him that she's expecting her first baby with her husband.

