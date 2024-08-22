Allu Arjun and Sukumar Prove Rumours Wrong

The Tollywood world was abuzz with rumors of a rift between Allu Arjun and Sukumar, the mastermind behind the pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise. But the duo has put all speculations to rest with a heartwarming display of friendship at the pre-release event of Maruthi Nagar Subrahmanyam.

Presented by Tabitha Sukumar, Sukumar's wife, the event saw Allu Arjun and Sukumar embracing and chatting like old friends, sending a strong message to fans and critics alike. The rumors of their alleged distance seemed to be just that—rumors!

With Pushpa 2: The Rule currently in production, the makers are working tirelessly to meet the December 6th release deadline. The climax sequence is being filmed at Ramoji Film City, and the excitement is palpable. Allu Arjun and Sukumar's joint appearance has only added to the hype, and fans can't wait to see what's in store for Pushpa 2!"