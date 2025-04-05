Over 67,000 appointments done, recruitment underway for 1.88 lakh posts: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, April 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday emphasised that providing employment to the youth is a top priority for the double-engine government. He said that the state government is committed to completing all recruitment processes in a fair, transparent, and time-bound manner.

Chairing a review meeting at his residence, CM Sharma said that over 67,000 appointments have already been made, while recruitment is currently underway for more than 1.88 lakh posts across various departments.

“We have organised five employment fairs in just over a year and will continue this initiative every three months to ensure regular appointment opportunities for the youth,” he added.

Highlighting efforts to resolve legal bottlenecks, CM Sharma said the recruitment process for around 9,800 posts, which had been stalled due to court cases, has now resumed following effective legal advocacy. He directed officials to expedite examination and resolution of remaining court-pending recruitment cases. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of planning recruitment keeping in mind future requirements.

"Human resources are crucial for achieving the goal of a developed Rajasthan. Departments must assess and plan for future vacancies and conduct recruitment accordingly," he stated.

He instructed all departments to work in mission mode to complete recruitment processes efficiently and transparently. Sharma underlined the need for timely recruitment exams, suggesting a standardised eligibility framework for similar posts across departments to reduce duplication of efforts and resources.

He also directed the creation of new posts in recently formed districts and stressed the need for rapid recruitment in those areas.

To address the shortage of exam centers during large-scale recruitment, he proposed the use of unused college buildings as examination venues. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and senior officials including Additional Chief Secretaries Abhay Kumar, Akhil Arora, Aparna Arora, Shikhar Aggarwal, Kuldeep Ranka, Shreya Guha, Anand Kumar, Praveen Gupta, Bhaskar A. Sawant, and Principal Secretary Alok Gupta. Officers from RPSC, RSSB, and other departments were also present. (

