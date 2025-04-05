Man shot dead in Patna by unidentified assailants

Patna, April 5 (IANS) A man travelling on scooty was gunned down on J.P. Ganga Pathway (Marine Drive) under the Sultanganj police station area in Patna on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz, a resident of Patna. He was travelling towards Gandhi Maidan when two persons chased him and shot him.

The accused, after committing the crime, fled from the spot. The incident occurred near Sultanganj Mosque.

Eyewitnesses submitted said that unidentified armed men moving on another bike chased Shahnawaz and shot at his head.

Shahnawaz fell on the road, sustaining severe injuries.

Local residents had then gathered at the spot and alerted the police.

A police team from Sultanganj Police Station arrived promptly and rushed him to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment.

The victim succumbed due to a gunshot injury during the treatment.

According to Mohammad Shahnawaz’s father, the deceased was on his way to a court to attend the hearing of a case.

"He was on the way to Patna Civil Court when the incident took place. The court instructed him to personally appear in court and the anti-social elements must have got an information about that," he said.

“We have registered an FIR under the relevant section of murder in Sultanganj Police Station and investigating the case. We have been scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the attackers. Post-mortem of the deceased is being conducted at PMCH,” said Manoj Kumar, the SHO of Sultanganj Police Station.

The motive and circumstances behind the incident are being investigated. The police suspect that personal enmity could be the reason for the murder.

The incident has created panic among the local residents, who are demanding strict action against the culprit and improved safety measures on the Marine Drive stretch.

Local residents, however, also claimed that the victim had past criminal records and the murder was committed in revenge.

Police have been investigating from all angles to crack the case and arrest the attackers as well as the conspirators at the earliest.

