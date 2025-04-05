'Entire process was executed flawlessly to deport Lawrence Bishnoi gang member from Dubai to Jaipur'

Jaipur, April 5 (IANS) "We did our homework well and coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and SpiceJet for deporting the notorious criminal Aditya Jain, alias Tony, who is an active member of the Lawrence-Rohit Godara gang to Jaipur from Dubai, said Additional Director General (ADG) of Crime, Dinesh MN, speaking to IANS while sharing behind the scene story of the arrest of the gangster.

Aditya was arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Rajasthan team from Dubai and brought to Jaipur on Friday morning. Jain, a key operative of the gang, was reportedly operating its “control room,” providing communication support and managing dabba call facilities for gang members. He is wanted in multiple cases of extortion, firing incidents, and other crimes committed by the gang over the years, said Dinesh MN.

His arrest and deportation from Dubai were the result of a meticulously planned operation, he added.

“The entire process was executed flawlessly, with careful consideration of every angle. Our team ensured that all preparations were in place and each task was executed on time until the day he was brought back to Jaipur,” he said, adding all protocols were duly followed.

According to Dinesh MN, the Rajasthan Police approached the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in advance to request the cancellation of Jain’s passport. Coordination was also established with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and SpiceJet to facilitate a smooth transfer of the accused. “Airlines are usually requested to allow either the first or last boarding/deboarding for such high-profile criminals, with a separate seating arrangement. We successfully ensured this protocol was followed,” he added.

The ADG emphasised the teamwork behind the successful operation, crediting multiple agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), intelligence units, cyber teams and human aid for their coordinated efforts.

When asked about the growing presence of gang-related ransom threats in Rajasthan -- previously more common in Punjab --Dinesh MN remarked, “Gangsters learn from each other.” He attributed the increased gang activity in the state to the murder of history-sheeter Raju Theth, who was shot dead at the main gate of his house on Piprali Road in Sikar district a few years back.

The killing was claimed by gangster Rohit Godara, who said it was in retaliation for the murder of his gang members. Godara is a known associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Dinesh MN also highlighted the recent progress made by the AGTF, established by the BJP government. “Since the formation of AGTF, gang wars have declined significantly. Several gangsters have been arrested, and incidents of gang-related firing have been reduced,” he noted.

He further stated that while decades ago a criminal involved in the Gold Sukh financial fraud case was extradited from Vietnam, this is the first time a hardcore gangster has been brought back to Jaipur from Dubai.

He praised the efficiency of the e-filing system, noting, “The file moved in just one day -- from the Home Department to the Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office and back -- enabling a swift and transparent deportation process.”

Jain, who was arrested in Dubai on March 31, arrived in Jaipur on April 4. Aditya Jain is also wanted in criminal cases in Punjab and is suspected of involvement in cases in Haryana and Delhi. He had fled to Dubai in January 2024.

Speaking on future operations, Dinesh MN confirmed that extradition proceedings are underway for another gangster, Amarjeet Bishnoi, who is currently in Italy. “Correspondence is ongoing, and we are confident of bringing him back soon,” he said.

