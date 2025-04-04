Hyderabad to Deploy 20,000 Cops for Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on April 6

Hyderabad City Police are preparing to deploy 20,000 personnel to ensure the safety of the Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on April 6. Hyderabad CP CV Anand announced that She Teams and CCS police will closely monitor criminal activities during the event.

To ensure smooth coordination, zonal officers have been instructed to set up WhatsApp groups. Strict preventive measures will be in place to maintain peace throughout the procession, which has been held annually since 2010. The Shobha Yatra will follow its usual route from Sitaram Bagh to Hanuman Gymnasium.

Police have requested the procession to begin at 1 pm and urged organisers and participants to cooperate for a hassle-free event. CP Anand also stated that organisers must seek permission for private drone usage to avoid interference, and DJ systems will not be allowed due to health concerns. Additionally, organisers are instructed to ensure that speeches and songs do not create communal tension. A joint control room at the ICCC building will monitor the entire security process.