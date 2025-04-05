Manipur: Security forces rescue abducted private firm employee

Imphal, April 5 (IANS) In a remarkable display of coordination and prompt action, Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police rescued a private company employee within 24 hours after he was abducted by the armed cadres of an unknown outfit, an official said on Friday.

A Defence spokesperson said that Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police rescued Sunil Kumar from Tollen Village in Manipur’s Tamenglong district on Thursday night.

Sunil Kumar was abducted on Wednesday by the armed cadres of an unknown outfit from a stone quarry near Barak River bed in proximity of Maokot village of the Tamenglong district, bordering Assam and Nagaland.

Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police investigated the facts and brought the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) together to work for the quick and safe rescue of the individual.

Assam Rifles carried out multiple raids throughout the night in the adjoining jungles.

CSOs were also engaged to get real time information, which eventually forced the kidnappers to release the individual in an unharmed state within 24 hours, the spokesman said.

The successful rescue of the individual by Assam Rifles displays the force's unwavering commitment to the safety of the local people and swift actions against the miscreants, a statement read.

The security forces are investigating the incident, an official release said.

The firm in which the man works is involved in road construction projects and work related to National Highway.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police arrested 11 militants belonging to various banned outfits and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during the past 24 hours.

A police officer said that four militants were arrested from Imphal East district, five from Imphal West district and one each from Bishnupur and Thoubal districts.

The arrested extremists belong to proscribed PREPAK, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) and Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) -- all are Manipur’s Valley-based outfits.

The arrested militants were involved in abduction, forcible collection of money from traders, officials, and contractors, and were also issuing threat notices to people. Police officials are now interrogating the arrested extremists to know details of their activities.

