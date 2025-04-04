Telangana Government to Launch AI Property Registration System in Hyderabad by Mid April

Hyderabad is set to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered property registration system by mid-April 2025. This new initiative is designed to improve transparency and reduce corruption in property registration offices. The pilot phase will begin at the Champapet and Saroornagar sub-registrar offices before April 15, with plans to expand the system across the state once the trial is successful.

The AI-driven system aims to speed up the registration process, reducing the time it takes from around one hour to just 10-15 minutes. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy recently presented a proposal to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, requesting approval to start the pilot project. Once the Chief Minister’s approval is received, the system will be launched.

A key feature of the AI-based registration system is its ability to assign buyers and sellers to a sub-registrar office randomly when they book an online appointment. This system also marks a significant step forward, as it allows online slot booking for non-agricultural property registrations, unlike the existing Dharani portal, which currently only handles agricultural property registrations.

One of the biggest challenges in the current system is corruption and irregularities. Often, buyers and sellers face arbitrary rejections or delays in registration, sometimes leading to bribery. The new AI system will prevent such issues by not allowing sub-registrar staff to have prior information about applicants, ensuring fairness in the registration process. The system will randomly assign sub-registrar offices, preventing any bias or influence.

Additionally, the AI system will allow senior officials in Hyderabad to monitor slot bookings and registration activities in real time. If any registration is rejected, staff must provide valid reasons, which the AI will verify. If the reasons are unjustified, alerts will be triggered, and the responsible officials will face scrutiny. The system will also manage foot traffic at sub-registrar offices, directing people to offices with lower congestion, making the process more efficient.

The AI system will also prevent double registrations and block properties located in restricted zones, such as near lakes or in Full Tank Levels (FTLs). The online slot booking feature will make the process more convenient for buyers, sellers, and witnesses, as they can choose appointments based on their preferred time, reducing long queues at registration offices.

This AI-powered initiative is expected to enhance efficiency, eliminate middlemen, and ensure a smoother, more transparent property registration experience for the public.