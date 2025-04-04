April 5, 6 Weekend OTT Watchlist; Latest Movies and Web series to watch!

The weekend is finally here, April 5 and 6, and it's time to relax with some thrilling new releases on your favorite OTT platforms. From action adventures to romantic comedies, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Here's a list of the latest OTT releases to include in your weekend watchlist:

Netflix

Kraven the Hunter: Prepare yourself for a high-octane adventure with this new Netflix series. Based on the well-known Marvel Comics superhero, Kraven the Hunter tracks the life of a talented hunter with a troubled history.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: If you like animation and adventure, this series is a must-watch. It's set in the Jurassic World universe and has a group of characters going about their lives in a world filled with dinosaurs.

Devil May Cry: Developed from the famous video game franchise, Devil May Cry is an animated series based on the story of a young demon hunter by the name of Dante.

Banger: If you are in the mood for something light, Banger is a musical comedy that will leave you smiling.

Pulse: Medical drama fans will love Pulse, a tense series that examines the lives of a group of doctors and nurses who work in a hectic hospital.

Prime Video

14 Days Girlfriend : This Telugu romantic comedy is based on the life of a young man who gets involved with a woman, but their relationship gets tested when they encounter different issues.

Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama: Another Telugu romantic comedy, Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama is a heart-warming tale of love and relationships.

Murmur: If you like horror, Murmur is a Tamil horror drama that will send shivers down your spine.

Oru Jaathi Jaathakam: This Malayalam rom-com tells the story of a young man who falls in love with a girl from a different caste and the problems they face in their relationship.

The Bondsman: For action-horror fans, The Bondsman is an exciting series that tells the tale of a young man who gets caught up in a world of supernatural beings.

Aha Video

Home Town: This Telugu family drama tells the tale of a young man who comes back to his home town after years and has to deal with the intricacies of his family relationships.

Baby And Bay: If you're in the mood for something lighthearted, Baby And Bay is a Tamil comedy-drama that's guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.

Jio Hotstar

Loveyapa: This Korean drama tells the tale of a young lady who falls in love with a guy but finds it difficult to be with him when they encounter several hardships.

A Real Pain: If you enjoy comedy-dramas, A Real Pain is an English show that tells the story of a young man as he deals with the realities of being an adult.

Juror #2: For those who enjoy court drama thrillers, Juror #2 is an intense series that tells the tale of a young attorney who gets involved in a high-profile court case.

: For those who enjoy court drama thrillers, Juror #2 is an intense series that tells the tale of a young attorney who gets involved in a high-profile court case. Mob Land: If you love crime dramas, Mob Land is a thrilling series that tracks the life of a young man who gets caught up in a life of organized crime.

Sony Liv

Chamak: The Conclusion: This music drama tracks the life of a young musician who has to contend with the vagaries of the music world.

ZEE5

Kaafir: The Film: If you enjoy thriller dramas, Kaafir: The Film is a thrilling series that tracks the life of a young woman who gets involved in a life of crime and lies.

With so many thrilling new releases to pick from, you're bound to find something that matches your mood and interests. So grab some popcorn, get comfortable, and enjoy your weekend watchlist!

