TSPSC Group 1 Services Prelims Tomorrow, Know Guidelines

TSPSC Group 1 Services 2024: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group 1 services Preliminary Examination will be conducted on June 9, 2024, from 10.30 am to 1 pm. The Commission is holding the exam to fill up a total of 563 vacancies in the Group 1 services.

As many as 4.03 lakh candidates will appear for the prelims being conducted in 897 examination centres across the state.

The Commission officials have asked the candidates to reach the examination centres before 10 am to avoid last minute rush and traffic woes. They said candidates who report after 10 am will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

If you have not downloaded your hall ticket, you can still do so by visiting the official website here – tspsc.gov.in. The TSPSC will conduct the Mains examinations for 7 papers from October 21, 2024 onwards.

Candidates have been requested to go through a few guidelines before appearing for tomorrow’s preliminary exam: