IPL 2025: Langer confirms Mayank Yadav bowling at '90-95 percent'

Lucknow, April 5 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer has offered a promising update on tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav, revealing that the speedster is bowling at “90 to 95 percent” intensity at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and could return to the squad in the coming weeks.

Speaking after LSG’s thrilling win over Mumbai Indians on Friday night, Langer sounded upbeat about Mayank’s recovery. “Mayank is up and running, which is really great for Indian cricket and for the IPL. I saw some video of him bowling yesterday at the NCA. He was bowling at about 90 to 95%,” Langer said in the post-match press conference.

“We saw the impact he had last year. I don't think there's been a bowler in India who's bowled faster than Mayank Yadav — that's why there's so much talk about him.”

Mayank has been sidelined with a back injury and was close to returning earlier this season before a freak toe injury — sustained after stubbing it against his bed — caused an infection that further delayed his comeback. While Langer did not provide a definitive return date, he indicated that the pacer is edging closer to a much-anticipated return.

“He’s keen to get going. The NCA have done a great job with our bowlers — they got Avesh Khan and Akash Deep back for us, and now hopefully Mayank as well,” he added.

The 21-year-old speedster took the IPL by storm last season with his raw pace and wicket-taking ability, consistently clocking speeds above 150 km/h. His return will be a massive boost for LSG, who have had to manage a severely depleted bowling lineup since the start of IPL 2025.

LSG’s injury crisis began before the season opener with Mohsin Khan, Mayank, Avesh Khan, and Akash Deep all unavailable. The franchise brought in veteran Shardul Thakur to bolster the attack, and the move has paid dividends. Thakur has picked up seven wickets in four matches, including a match-defining 19th over against Mumbai, where he gave away just seven runs despite facing the dangerous duo of Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma.

Akash Deep made his return on Friday, finishing with figures of 4-0-46-1, while Avesh has played three matches but has struggled with economy, collecting just two wickets so far.

While LSG’s bowling resources have been stretched thin, the performances of Thakur and the gradual return of key players have kept them competitive.

