LS Speaker Om Birla to lead Indian delegation to 150th IPU assembly in Tashkent today

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is leading a high-level Indian parliamentary delegation to the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from April 5 to 9.

The event marks a significant milestone for global parliamentary cooperation, and Speaker Birla is poised to highlight India's commitment to inclusive governance and social justice.

A press release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat confirmed that Birla, along with a distinguished group of parliamentarians, will actively participate in the discussions at the assembly.

“Om Birla will address the Assembly during the High-Level Segment of the General Debate on the theme Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice,” the release stated.

During his speech, the Speaker will emphasise India's progressive stance on equitable governance through legislative frameworks.

The delegation is composed of prominent parliamentarians from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and MPs such as Bhartruhari Mahtab, Anurag Singh Thakur, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Aparajita Sarangi, Dr. Sasmit Patra, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Kiran Choudhry, Lata Wankhede, and Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

The delegation also includes senior parliamentary officials, such as Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, and P.C. Mody, Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha.

The IPU assembly will see Indian representatives taking part in crucial discussions and meetings of various IPU bodies, including the Governing Council, the Executive Committee, and several thematic panel discussions.

In addition to addressing the assembly, Speaker Birla will share perspectives with his counterparts from other parliaments, promoting India’s position on key global issues.

On the sidelines of the assembly, Birla is also set to interact with members of the Indian community and Indian students living in Uzbekistan, strengthening ties between the two nations.

