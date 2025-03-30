TGPSC Group-I Mains 2024 General Ranking List and Marks Released, Check Here at tspsc.gov.in

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the General Ranking List (GRL), total marks, and memorandum of marks for candidates who appeared in the Group-I Mains examination held from October 21 to 27, 2024. The GRL has been made available on the Commission’s official website, www.tspsc.gov.in, while the total marks and memorandum of marks can be accessed through individual candidate logins.

The GRL has been prepared for candidates who have cleared the General English paper and met the minimum qualifying marks as required for each category, according to TGPSC. Based on the GRL, the Commission will select candidates for the certificate verification process. These candidates will be notified individually and through the TGPSC website.

Candidates have been instructed to ensure that all required original certificates and documents, as listed in the notification, are ready for verification. However, the marks of candidates admitted to the Mains exam under court directions will not be displayed, in compliance with the court’s orders.

For any technical issues, candidates are advised to contact the TGPSC helpdesk at 040-23542185 or 040-23542187, or email helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in on working days.