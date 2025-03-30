Combined market valuation of top 8 firms rises by Rs 88,000 crore; HDFC Bank leads gains

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) The combined market valuation of eight out of the top ten most-valued Indian companies has increased by Rs 88,085.89 crore this week.

HDFC Bank saw the highest gains, reflecting the positive trend in the domestic stock market.

During the week, the BSE benchmark index rose by 509.41 points, or 0.66 per cent, boosting the market capitalisation of several companies.

Among the top ten firms, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC witnessed an increase in their valuations.

However, Reliance Industries and Infosys saw a decline. HDFC Bank's market capitalisation surged by Rs 44,933.62 crore, taking its total valuation to Rs 13,99,208.73 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) also saw a strong rise of Rs 16,599.79 crore, pushing its valuation to Rs 6,88,623.68 crore.

TCS added Rs 9,063.31 crore to reach Rs 13,04,121.56 crore, while ICICI Bank's valuation grew by Rs 5,140.15 crore, reaching Rs 9,52,768.61 crore.

ITC and Hindustan Unilever also recorded gains, with their market capitalisations rising by Rs 5,032.59 crore and Rs 2,796.01 crore, respectively.

Bharti Airtel's valuation increased by Rs 2,651.48 crore to Rs 9,87,005.92 crore, while Bajaj Finance added Rs 1,868.94 crore, bringing its total valuation to Rs 5,54,715.12 crore.

On the other hand, Infosys faced a decline of Rs 9,135.89 crore, bringing its market value down to Rs 6,52,228.49 crore.

Reliance Industries also saw a slight drop of Rs 1,962.2 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 17,25,377.54 crore.

Despite the fluctuations, the most valued firms include HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, and more.

Meanwhile, both the domestic benchmark indices recorded gains for the full financial year (FY25).

The Sensex gained more than 5.11 per cent while the Nifty gained 5.34 per cent this fiscal. Indian stock markets will remain closed on Monday (March 31), due to Eid festivities, and trading will resume on Tuesday (April 1).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.