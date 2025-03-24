TGPSC Group 1 Revaluation: Students Petition Telangana High Court

A group of aspirants who appeared for the Group-1 examination conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) have approached the Telangana High Court seeking revaluation of their answer sheets. The petitioners alleged that the evaluation process was flawed and sought the court's intervention to address their grievances.

The petitioners stated that the evaluation process was tainted with various irregularities. They noted that while the test was held in three languages, the evaluation was carried out by experts in one medium only. This, they asserted, led to a lack of quality in the evaluation process, which did injustice to Telugu medium candidates.

The petitioners also complained that among the 18 subjects, the experts evaluated only 12 subjects. They also complained that the evaluation was not conducted by experts in the concerned subjects, which further reduced the quality of the evaluation process.

The Telangana High Court, after considering the submissions of the petitioners, had issued notices to the TSPSC and instructed them to submit a counter affidavit within four weeks. The hearing of the petition was also adjourned to four weeks by the court.

The decision comes as a big relief to the aspirants, who have been claiming irregularities in the testing process. TSPSC has conducted the Group-1 examination for several positions, such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Commercial Tax Officer.

