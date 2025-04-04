10th Class Results 2025, Telangana - Spot Evaluation on April 7, April End Results

The spot valuation of Telangana’s SSC answer sheets is likely to begin on April 7, 2025, and continue until April 15, 2025. The evaluation process will take place at designated centers across the state. The Telangana Education Department has appointed experienced School Assistants (SAS) and Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) for this crucial task. A total of 1,064 School Assistants will serve as Assistant and Chief Examiners, while 450 Secondary Grade Teachers will act as Special Assistants. The District Education Officer (DEO) will oversee the entire process.

Spot Valuation Schedule & Guidelines

The evaluation process is expected to officially begin on April 7, 2025, with evaluators reporting at 9:00 AM at the designated Spot Valuation Centers. Working hours for the evaluation will be from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily. Each teacher is expected to evaluate 40 answer sheets per day. Before starting the evaluation, an orientation session will be held to brief all teachers on the evaluation guidelines.

Answer Sheet Processing & Security Measures

The evaluation of answer sheets will be conducted at centralized camps, where all answer sheets from various districts will be sent for evaluation. The subjects being assessed include Telugu, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Physical Science, Biological Science, and Social Studies.

A coding and decoding process will be carried out at the designated center to ensure fair evaluation. To manage this process, 2 Chief Coding Officers and 2 Post Graduate Headmasters (PGHMs) will be handling coding duties, with 8 additional PGHMs appointed as Assistant Coding Officers.

Key Highlights of Telangana SSC Spot Valuation 2025

Evaluation Dates: April 7 - April 15, 2025

Location: Centralized Spot Valuation Centers

Subjects: Telugu, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Physical Science, Biological Science, Social Studies

Total Answer Sheets: Over 2.27 lakh

Total Evaluators: 1,064 School Assistants (SAS) & 450 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs)

Daily Evaluation: 40 answer sheets per teacher

How to Check Telangana SSC 10th Class Results 2025

Once the evaluation is complete, the results are expected to be announced in the fourth week of April. To check your results, follow these steps: