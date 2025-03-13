TSPSC Group 3 Exam Results 2025 on March 14: Check Scores, Final Key at tspsc.gov.in |
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is set to announce the Group 3 examination results on March 14, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website tspsc.gov.in. Stay updated with the latest developments, including the final answer key and merit list PDF.
TSPSC Group 3 Results: Key Details
Result Date: March 14, 2025
Expected Release Time: Around 3:30 PM (based on previous result trends)
Exam Dates: November 17 & 18, 2025
Total Vacancies: 1,365 posts
How to Check TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025?
Follow these simple steps to access your results:
Visit the official TSPSC website: tspsc.gov.in
Click on the TSPSC Group 3 Rank List 2025 link
Enter your login details
Your rank list will appear on the screen
Download the PDF for future reference
TSPSC Group-1 Exam and Group-2 Exam Updates
TSPSC Group 1 & Group 2 Results were released on March 10 and 11, 2025, respectively.
Candidates can check their merit list and final answer key on the TSPSC portal.
TSPSC Group 3 Exam: Candidate Statistics
According to reports, a staggering 5.36 lakh candidates from across Telangana registered for the Group 3 examination, making it one of the most competitive recruitment drives.
For official updates, visit tspsc.gov.in and stay tuned for the live result announcement!